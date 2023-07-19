LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he crashed his Yamaha Tuesday afternoon, according to the Califonia Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 4:00 p.m. officers respond to a solo motorcycle crash in the area of Highway 152 eastbound east of Romero Visitor Center near Los Banos.

Investigators say an 83-year-old man from Los Banos was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Highway 152 east of the Romero Visitor Center at approximately 70 mph.

As the driver was negotiating a right-hand curve, CHP says the motorcycle traveled off the north road edge, into the dirt/gravel median and struck a guard rail.

According to investigators the driver was wearing a helmet but sustained fatal injuries due to this crash and died at the scene.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision, CHP says.