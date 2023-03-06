TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man not wearing a seatbelt allegedly under the influence died in a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a man was driving on Road 140, south of Avenue 92, around 4:00 p.m. and drove onto the west dirt shoulder of the road, and crashed into a power pole.

According to the CHP, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. It appears according to CHP alcohol may have been a contributing factor to this crash.

If anyone witnessed the crash they are encouraged to contact the Visalia Area CHP Office at (559) 734-6767. The California Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone to always wear a seatbelt and never drive while impaired.