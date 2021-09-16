Teen arrested after Fresno police say he shot his mother’s boyfriend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teenager allegedly shot his mom’s boyfriend Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to police.

The shooting happened at an apartment around 6:00 a.m. near Clay and Peach avenues in Fresno.

Police said the suspect was identified as Logan Kula, 19. Kula was arrested a short time later near Fine and McKinley avenue.

The victim was identified as a 52-year-old man. He was transported to an area hospital and is listed as in stable condition.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

This article has been updated to correct the relationship between the suspect and the shooting victim.