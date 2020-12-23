Making magical memories – while social distancing

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – This year, because of the pandemic, pictures with Santa have been different. But Holiday Magic Studios in Fresno’s River Park has found a way to make it happen – in a safe magical way.

Those who visit the studio have a picture with Santa guaranteed, without Santa actually being in the room. The company built a software program that magically puts Santa into every picture taken.

“The technology is one of a kind there is 5 different poses families are actually interacting, we are coaching them through where to look, how to look, what expression they should have in their faces and that matches up digitally with Santa,” said Peter DeYoung, Holiday Magic Studios CEO.

Families who sign up will not need to wait in line.

They have private five-minute appointments.

DeYoung says families can rest assure that the staff is doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

“Every family when they arrive are asked a series of questions about their health, then we take a temperature check, while they are doing that process the studio is being completely fogged it’s safe but strips everything that could potentially be in the air or on surfaces and kills it,” said DeYoung.

Families can take advantage of this magical opportunity now through Dec. 28.