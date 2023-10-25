FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Marjaree Mason Center (MMC) is encouraging the public to join their make-up-free social media campaign to uncover the topic of domestic violence and support survivors.

Organizers with the #MakeupFreeforMMC initiative say it was developed by an agency employee several years ago when she noticed that women affected by domestic violence will often cover the signs of physical abuse with makeup, and even cover the emotional, mental, and other forms of abuse by hiding their feelings and making others believe they are fine.

According to officials, these women might feel embarrassed about being a victim of domestic violence, they might think it was a one-time occurrence and the abuser won’t do it again or they might be worried their abusers will hurt them more if they tell others.

Whatever the reason may be, this campaign aims to uncover the abuse, encourage women to be proud of themselves for who they are, spread awareness of domestic violence in the community, and let others know about the resources available to them, including the Marjaree Mason Center.

The social media campaign will start on Thursday, Oct. 26. Anyone from the community can participate by taking a photo of themselves without makeup on and posting it to social media with #MakeUpFreeforMMC.

Officials say to further support the survivors of domestic violence in the community, donations of any amount can be made on the MMC website by clicking here.