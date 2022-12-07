FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 10 Make-A-Wish children gathered at Macy’s in the Fashion Fair Mall Wednesday to write and mail their letters to Santa.

The event is part of Make-A-Wish’s nationwide fundraiser to fulfill the wishes of children battling life-threatening illnesses.

For eight-year-old cancer survivor Andrew Munoz, writing and mailing his letter to Santa comes with ease after a hard-fought battle with stage-four brain cancer.

Andrew’s mom Anna Munoz says her son is a fighter.

“It’s been a rough journey, we were sent to San Diego for thirty rounds of radiation.”

Andrew was diagnosed with cancer in kindergarten and has been fighting ever since.

After thirty rounds of chemo and two brain surgeries, Andrew continues to defy the odds.

“It left him paralyzed for a week and a half, maybe two, we were told he wouldn’t be able to walk within six months to a year,” said Anna Munoz.

After years of treatment, Andrew’s family can breathe a sigh of relief.

“I’m happy to be cancer-free,” said cancer survivor Andrew Munoz.

Andrew’s story is just one of many.

Another survivor and participant in Wednesday’s event is 9-year-old Dayleen Love.

Dayleen was born with an abnormal size heart which caused her to have open heart surgery at just six years old.

“It’s definitely been emotional I’m not gonna lie we just stay prayed up and keep our blessings and stay positive for everyone,” said Dayleen’s mom Kamarie Love.

Kamarie used to work at Macy’s and remembers when she would watch children mail their letters.

Now Kamarie and her family are the ones mailing off their letters.

“The time I was pregnant with my twins I was here for a Make-A-Wish experience for a young lady that had an open heart surgery and being part of the magical ceremony was amazing,” said Kamarie.

For Regional Vice President Kathleen Price, each year is a chance to make a dream come true.

“Each child is unique and it is our honor to participate in that special moment in their lives.”

If you want to help fulfill a wish you can help write a letter to Santa at your local Macy’s.

For each letter collected, Macy’s will donate two dollars to help make a child’s dream a reality.