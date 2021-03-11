Major vehicle crash in Fresno, fire and police on scene

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A major vehicle crash took place in Fresno Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from both Fresno Police and Fresno Fire. At least one person was killed.

The crash took place at the intersection of Bullard and West in Fresno.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Damaged vehicles at the scene include a sedan with front-end damage and another burnt-out vehicle.

Crews remain at the scene of the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.