Major injury crash involving motorcycle closes section of Shaw Avenue in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A major injury traffic collision involving a motorcycle closed a section of Shaw Avenue in Clovis for several hours Saturday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers received a report of a crash along Shaw Avenue, between Minnewawa and DeWitt avenues just before 11 a.m., Lt. Jim Munro said. The motorcycle rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for another two hours as authorities continue to investigate.

Munro said the other driver involved in the wreck is cooperative and there was no reason to believe drugs or alcohol were involved at the this time.

