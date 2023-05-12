MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were seriously injured in a car crash in Mariposa Friday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

At around 11:00 a.m., CHP says they received a call of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 49 south, south of Darrah Road.

Officials say the initial investigation found a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound on Highway 49 South, south of Darrah Road when a 2003 Ford Taurus entered the southbound lane of Highway 49 South, directly in front of the Chevrolet.

As a result, the Chevrolet collided with the Ford. The driver of the Ford and her passenger were both transported to a local hospital with major injuries sustained in the collision. The third occupant of the Ford sustained minor injuries and the other driver sustained no injuries.

Officials say it does not appear that alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision.