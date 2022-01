FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There was a large police presence in the area of Belmont and First avenues in southeast Fresno early Friday morning.

Belmont Avenue was blocked around 7:00 a.m. near First Avenue as officers in SWAT gear were serving a search warrant at the “Savage Assassins MC” building, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.