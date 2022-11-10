VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A major in-demand fashion retailer will be opening its doors in Visalia late next year.

Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. has revealed plans on Thursday to open a Nordstrom Rack at the Sequoia Mall in the fall of 2023.

The planned 29,000-square-foot store, to be located inside the mall at Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue, will join other well-known retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Marshalls, and Hobby Lobby as part of a revitalization effort for the longstanding shopping center.

“As a major part of the initial stage of the redevelopment of the Sequoia Mall, we are excited to announce Nordstrom Rack will be opening in the Sequoia Mall. Nordstrom Rack is a best-in-class retailer which we have long hoped would come to Visalia. With an extraordinary history of excellence in sales and customer service, they will surely be a welcomed addition to the Visalia community,” said David H. Paynter, President, Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc. and Managing Member of Caldwell-Mooney Partners I, L. P.

Once open, this will be the 59th Nordstrom Rack store currently in operation.