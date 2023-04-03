SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

This order is to further support the state’s all-of-government emergency response and recovery efforts amid severe storm impacts throughout California, according to officials.

“This declaration brings in more vital resources as we continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms,” said Governor Newsom. “First responders and state personnel are on the ground in hard-hit regions across California to assist the ongoing response and recovery. We are committed to supporting our communities over the long haul and thank the Biden Administration for their continued partnership.”

The Presidential Major Disaster Declaration will help Californians in impacted counties, including Kern, Mariposa, and Tulare, through eligibility for several programs and supports that can include housing assistance, food aid, counseling, and medical and legal services.

Additional counties may be added as further damage assessments are conducted, particularly in areas where record snowpack makes it difficult to accurately assess the full extent of damages.

At Governor Newsom’s request, President Biden previously issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration authorizing federal assistance to support storm response and recovery efforts. The Governor has proclaimed a storm state of emergency in 47 counties since the start of severe storms in late Feb., and last week issued an executive order to support flood response and recovery in Tulare Lake Basin communities.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online.