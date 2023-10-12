PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville is in the first phase of the Main Street Reconstruction Project.

Project officials say it’s part of the city’s plan to revitalize the downtown area and is intended to help pedestrians and vehicles get through the area.

The construction company has been making efforts to minimize inconvenience and mitigate traffic concerns by keeping construction hours from Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Construction started at the beginning of September, and the first phase is expected to be completed by November 3, 2023, in preparation for the annual Veteran’s Day Parade.