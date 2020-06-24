Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles Central and Eastern California

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck rattled Central and Eastern California Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck at 10:40 a.m. about 10 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine, California in the Owens Lakebed at a depth of 1.80 miles.
A ShakeAlert was issued and delivered to wireless devices as a wireless emergency alert as the temblor was occurring, giving Visalia 23.6 seconds of lead time, according to the USGS.
Numerous aftershocks have been reported in the area, including a 4.4 quake.
