Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles eastern California

TOMS PLACE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled parts of central and eastern California Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 10:30 a.m. about 8 miles west-northwest of Toms Place in Mono County, near Mammoth Lakes, the USGS said.

Strong to moderate shaking was felt near the epicenter, while weak to light shaking was reported across the western Sierra Nevada and Central Valley.

A 3.1-magnitude quake followed in the same area at 10:55 a.m., the USGS said.

📢#earthquake reported near Toms Place in Mono County. 4.4 Magnitude – no initial reports of injuries or damages at this time. cc @MonoSheriff — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) February 1, 2020

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported there were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

The office also said a MyShake app notification was issued for the earthquake and reached 67 people in the area.

Toms Place lies near the thermally active Long Valley Caldera and Mammoth Mountain volcanic system, according to the USGS.

