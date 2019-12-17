Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes area near Central Valley

CHOLAME, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck an area in between the Central Valley and the Central Coast on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck just before 10:30 a.m. nearly seven miles northwest of Cholame.

The earthquake had a depth of about four miles.

No other information was immediately available.

