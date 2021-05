FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook near Huron Tuesday morning at 7:44 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reports the earthquake originated 5.5 miles southwest of Huron. No damage to structures or injuries has been reported at this time.

