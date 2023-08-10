FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera native spoke with YourCentralValley.com Thursday about her experience during the tragic Maui wildfires while she was on vacation with her family.

Annette Sawyer says she was visiting Maui with her husband and youngest son for her son’s 18th birthday.

The family vacation came to an end and they had already checked out of their hotel, that is when their flight got delayed, and had to stay long than expected on the island.

“We were pretty frantic, they just canceled our flights, we had just checked out of our hotels, and spent the afternoon just kind of shopping, and then hit the airport. So that whole afternoon, we spent trying to secure our flights and to try to find a hotel because everyone else on the island was booking hotels so there was nothing available,” says Sawyer.

She says after 15 phone calls, they were able to secure a condo that was available. The rental owners wanted them to rent for four nights although they only needed one, but they accepted because the other option would have been to sleep on their vehicle.

“We didn’t want to not have anywhere to stay, we were thinking we were going to have to sleep on our Jeep, you know, in a parking lot somewhere just for the night,” Sawyer says she is grateful they have a place to stay because their flight got postponed for an additional two more days.

Now, Sawyer says the airport and several grocery stores are full of people, and nobody was talking about the fire until a couple of days before the news from the fire broke up. She expects to be staying on the island for 15 days before she and her family can fly out. She did not know the severity of the wildfire until family members started to call to check in.

Sawyer says the family went to the airport Thursday to check on their flight, and they learned over 400 people had to stay in the airport to sleep due to a lack of shelter and flights.

“The airport is like a madhouse right now,” says Sawyer.

For people with medical problems, Sawyer believes Hawaiian Airlines are doing flights from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. so people could fly to another island and catch a flight to go home.

“My heart breaks for the people that live here and the loss of everything.”

Sawyer and her family are expected to fly back home on Monday if everything goes as planned.