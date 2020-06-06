Madera youth lead protest against police brutality

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — On Friday, hundreds gathered at John Adams Elementary School to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Many held signs and chanted as they marched a half-mile to Lions Town and County Park. The protest was peaceful and completely run by the local youth.

Madera South High School Black Student Union and the Madera NAACP led the charge with a sign in their hands that read “Sorry for the inconvenience, we are just trying to change the world.”

“It is important that we recognize that racism occurs here in Madera,” said organizer Mary Idowu. “The time is now for us to rise up and do something about it because when we are silent we side with the oppressor.”

Idowu came up with the idea after watching the peaceful protest in Fresno on May 31. During the rally in Madera, she turned to the crowd and called for a change.

“We need to stop y’all,” said Idowu. “We need to stop coming to each other. We should be uniting with one another that’s the whole point of solidarity that is the whole point why we said love not hate.”

Jeremiah Goodman was one of the many who help Idowu set up the protest. He was shocked by the hundreds who came to show support.

“I always had a doubt,” said Goodman. “People are not gonna want to come and hear us. People don’t want to come to this. But when I got here, I was like, woah, people do want to hear us and people do want to support us. There are people who actually care and made me feel like people cared for. Because I used to think that nobody cares, but now I see my community does care.”

Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson encouraged residents to follow the youths lead and speak up. Lawson, inspired by the protest, vowed to do better locally.

“I have to see the signs,” said Lawson. “Police brutality, black lives matter, don’t shoot, train, equality. We have done it peacefully. I hear you. I see your signs. You hear me. Let’s sit down at the table and let’s fix this thing. Let’s get it done.”

