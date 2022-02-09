CHP: Madera woman dead, child seriously injured in suspected DUI crash

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed and a child was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:20 p.m., officials say the woman was driving an SUV south on Road 27 near Avenue 17 when a car started to make a left turn in front of her. The woman reportedly attempted to avoid the SUV but sideswiped it, was redirected, and collided head-on with another oncoming truck pulling a trailer.

Officers say the woman was killed and her daughter suffered major injuries and had to be airlifted to a local hospital for medical attention.

There were no other serious injuries reported.

Officials say the driver of the car is suspected of driving under the influence and is being evaluated.