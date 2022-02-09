CHP: Madera woman dead, child seriously injured in suspected DUI crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed and a child was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:20 p.m., officials say the woman was driving an SUV south on Road 27 near Avenue 17 when a car started to make a left turn in front of her. The woman reportedly attempted to avoid the SUV but sideswiped it, was redirected, and collided head-on with another oncoming truck pulling a trailer.

Officers say the woman was killed and her daughter suffered major injuries and had to be airlifted to a local hospital for medical attention.

There were no other serious injuries reported.

Officials say the driver of the car is suspected of driving under the influence and is being evaluated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm