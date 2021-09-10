Madera woman charged in son’s death now facing charges for death of her 4-month-old daughter

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New charges have been filed against a Madera woman who was previously charged in the death of her two-year-old son, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s office.

Briseida Sran, 30, is facing new charges for the 2015 death of her four-month-old daughter Divina Sran, the DA said Friday.

In July 2020, Briseida and her husband Sukhjinder Sran were charged with murder for the death of two-year-old Thaddeus.

The search for young Thaddeus drew community members and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, who searched for the toddler for over a week. A tip eventually led them to an agriculture burn area near the Madera city limits where his body was found.

2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

Sran will face arraignment for the new charges on Oct. 8, the DA says.