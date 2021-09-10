Madera woman charged in son’s death now facing charges for death of her 4-month-old daughter

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New charges have been filed against a Madera woman who was previously charged in the death of her two-year-old son, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s office.
Briseida Sran, 30, is facing new charges for the 2015 death of her four-month-old daughter Divina Sran, the DA said Friday.
In July 2020, Briseida and her husband Sukhjinder Sran were charged with murder for the death of two-year-old Thaddeus.
The search for young Thaddeus drew community members and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, who searched for the toddler for over a week. A tip eventually led them to an agriculture burn area near the Madera city limits where his body was found.
Sran will face arraignment for the new charges on Oct. 8, the DA says.