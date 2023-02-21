MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Quady Winery’s Elysium Black Muscat earned Best of Class accolades at the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (SFCWC), described as the largest competition of North American wines and one of the largest gatherings of American wines anywhere in the world.

According to Quady Winery, nearly 1,000 wineries submitted more than 5,500 wines to the competition, with 195 selected as Best of Class within their categories. Quady’s Elysium was awarded the honor in the red dessert wine category, with seven other Quady wines also earning medals in their respective categories.

Chloe Tatro, Communications Editor and Strategist for Quady Wines, says that in addition to this year’s top category award, Quady Winery received Best of Class honors from the SFCWC during its previous three wine competitions: Red Electra Moscato (2022) and Starboard Batch 88 (2021, 2020).

The SFCWC is considered one of the most well-respected and highly publicized wine competitions since its creation 23 years ago.