Madera Unified working towards internet access for families

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Unified School District is working towards enhancing internet access for students and families within their households.

The district says that internet service providers such as Xfinity are providing free internet access for two months to families who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

A goal of the district is to have 100% of families on the internet.

The district sent out an automated phone survey message last week: close to 50% of the families responded and 35% of them said they did not have internet. The district said the survey revealed a critical need in the district to obtain internet service needed for online learning, according to district officials.

“Close to 90% of our families qualify for free and reduced lunch and we know that our families may not be aware that they can receive internet for free for the next two months,” said Babatunde Ilori, Executive Director of Accountability & Communications.

“We felt it would be important to reach out to our families directly and make sure they get the support and tools they need to take advantage of these free resources.”

