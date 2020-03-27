COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Madera Unified working towards internet access for families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Unified School District is working towards enhancing internet access for students and families within their households.

The district says that internet service providers such as Xfinity are providing free internet access for two months to families who qualify for free and reduced lunch. 

A goal of the district is to have 100% of families on the internet.

The district sent out an automated phone survey message last week: close to 50% of the families responded and 35% of them said they did not have internet. The district said the survey revealed a critical need in the district to obtain internet service needed for online learning, according to district officials.

“Close to 90% of our families qualify for free and reduced lunch and we know that our families may not be aware that they can receive internet for free for the next two months,” said Babatunde Ilori, Executive Director of Accountability & Communications.

“We felt it would be important to reach out to our families directly and make sure they get the support and tools they need to take advantage of these free resources.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.