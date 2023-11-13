MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A community Ruby Bridge Walk-to-School event across elementary schools will be held by the Madera Unified School Culture and Climate Department alongside middle and high schools Black Student Unions (BSU), officials announced on Monday.

Officials say the event aims to educate and inspire students to learn about racial equality, promote tolerance, and create change through education. Bridges was the first African-American student to integrate an elementary school in Louisiana on Nov. 14, 1960.

The walks involving students, parents, and community members will begin at Alpha Elementary, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King Middle Schools, and Matilda Torres High School. They will then walk to one of their feeder partner schools.

BSU secondary students will then read picture books to elementary students about Ruby Bridges. Officials say the School Climate Transformation Grant funded the books, which will be donated to the elementary classroom libraries by each BSU club.

The community Ruby Bridges Walk-to-School events will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Officials say the schedule goes as follows: