MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) — Thanks to a local business, organizers handed out 500 winter coats to students at Madera Unified schools.

CEO and President of Pacific Farm Management Inc Mike Alamari said he wanted to give back to his own community after donating to other coat drives in years past. Alamari grew up in Madera and is an alum of Madera Unified schools.

Monroe Elementary was the first school to participate.