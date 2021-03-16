Madera Unified School District will begin to phase students in for in-person learning

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Madera Unified School District will begin phasing students back into school for in-person learning.

Primary students will be able to return back to schools ensuring COVID-19 safety measures.

On Feb. 19, MUSD sent out a survey to parents to determine how the district would proceed with distance learning.

With the data gathered from the surveys, MUSD determined to reopen with a schedule, a school safety plan, and with pick-up and drop-off locations intact.

Students will only be on campus for approximately three hours a day. TK-1 students will be the first to return to campus on Mar. 22, following second and third grade on Mar. 25, and fourth-sixth grades on Apr. 6.

MUSD daily schedules are determined by the number of students at each school site. Schools will communicate to parents to inform them on their child’s specific schedule if they opted for in-person learning.