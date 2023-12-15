MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified distributed sweatshirts to students at Sierra Vista Elementary School Thursday.

Hundreds of students got brand new sweatshirts as the district distributed 450 sweatshirts.

Each sweatshirt had the district’s motto, “We believe,” on the front.

Madera Unified officials say the motto symbolizes their confidence in their students and their dedication to fostering self-belief for their success.

The principal of Sierra Vista Elementary School, Jaime Huerta says she is thankful for the donation.

“It’s just such a blessing. you know to receive such a donation like this,” Huerta said. “Many of our students come to school and they don’t have jackets or sweatshirts, so to just see the smiles on their faces today is amazing.”

A Madera native and alumnus of the district, Ahmed Almari, made this gift possible.

The district says he has donated nearly 1,500 jackets and sweatshirts to the district’s students over the past three years.