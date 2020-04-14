Breaking News
Madera Unified continues to provide food for students

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified resumes its food distribution after their spring break, providing 12,800 meal kits with one week’s worth of food for each student.

The distribution sites include all elementary schools and also K-8 country schools.

The food distribution will continue to take place every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the rest of the school year until further notice.

Madera Unified advises families to get in line early to avoid not receiving a meal kit.

