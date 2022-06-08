MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators say they are responding to an increased amount of thefts of vehicle tires and rims in the city of Madera.

Officers say the thefts are happening during dark hours both to vehicles parked on the street, in driveways and in parking lots.

Targeted vehicles include late-model Toyota and Honda sedans, specifically Corollas and Civics.

Police say the unknown suspects could be using multiple vehicles, working as a team and may be using an enclosed box truck-type vehicle.

Officers are asking those who hear or see anything suspicious to immediately call Madera police at (559) 675-4220.