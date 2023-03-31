MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress Kicked off a safety campaign by distributing free “Slow Down” signs for child safety.

Poythress says he kick off the campaign in a northwest Madera neighborhood surrounded by dozens of families, first responders, and his very own grandchildren.

As part of this initiative, Supervisor Poythress says he is distributing free “Slow Down” yard signs to families with young children or any other Madera residents concerned with child pedestrian safety in their neighborhoods.

We want to encourage drivers to be more mindful of their surroundings and to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone in our community. Rob Poythress, Supervisor

Supervisor Poythress says he wants to encourage families with young children to pick up their free “Slow Down” signs at TECO Hardware located at 880 S. Pine St., Madera, CA 93637.

According to Poythress the signs are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to one per household.