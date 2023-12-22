MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kids at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Madera gave back to their community and their parents for the annual pancake breakfast on Friday.

The morning was full of Christmas spirit as kids sang carols and served up some pancakes to their parents and members of the community.

The annual pancake breakfast started in 2006 when the school opened and has since become a tradition that everyone looks forward to each year.

“So we have members of the community who come out and eat absolutely free all-they-can-eat pancakes that the students have been cooking in their classrooms,” said Stephanie McPherson, who is the principal of Cesar Chavez Elementary.

Different classrooms on campus were filled with kids learning how to cook pancakes, while also learning another valuable lesson.

“It’s a wonderful thing for them to learn to be positive and also know that they are doing something for someone else,” said Maria Navarro, who is a third-grade teacher.

Most of the kids got to school around 4 a.m. and then got to work learning how to plan, cook, and give back to the ones who impacted them the most.

Leslie Lopez who was a part of Navarro’s class last year, says that waking up early is worth it.

“I like how you can actually like being around people at five in the morning,” Lopez said. “I feel like you can have fun doing this because you are around people that you know.”

Organizers say that each year the students learn lifelong skills and the importance of doing something kind for others. These kids were busy pouring batter and flipping pancakes for over 1,000 people.

Emery Quintero is a student and says she likes coming out to the event.

“I like coming out here and participating in this event because I get to help make pancakes and deliver them to the cafeteria,” Quintero said.

Inside the cafeteria, Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out hundreds of gifts that were donated by the California Highway Patrol.

The school principal says today provides an opportunity for everyone to spend time together and to continue to build strong relationships with the community.