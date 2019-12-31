Madera Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, at-risk woman

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing, at-risk woman. 

Priscilla Pitman Melendez, 46, was last seen on the evening of Dec. 28, leaving her residence on Road 200 in the O’Neals area. She has not been seen by her family since.

Officials say Melendez has brown hair and hazel eyes, 5-foot-5, and 150 pounds. 

At this time there is no description of what she was wearing, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

Anyone with information relating to the case should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770. If you see Melendez, please call 911.

