Madera Sheriff Jay Varney to step down, pivot to county’s chief administrative spot

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — For the first time in almost 37 years, Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney will not be a sworn officer of the law.

The county announced Wednesday that Varney will step down as Sheriff and step into the role of Chief Administrative Officer.

The Board of Supervisors said Varney’s vast experience made him the ideal candidate to fill the vacant spot.

The appointment will be put on the June 2 meeting agenda for approval before it will be official.

Varney said that the county’s undersheriff will step in as the acting Sheriff until the Board of Supervisors appoints an interim Sheriff. The position of Sheriff is an elected office voted on by county residents.

Varney was elected Sheriff in 2014; he previously served as Chowchilla’s chief of police since 2004.

He said he does plan to remain as a level 1 reserve with the Sheriff’s Office.

Varney said, “I do love law enforcement, but I really love Madera County and I really think this is the best use of my talents.”

