Madera Police work to locate veteran’s surviving family after headstone found in field

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Police on Sunday are seeking the public’s help locating an Army veteran’s surviving family after a damaged headstone was found in an open field.

Officers reported that the headstone appeared to have belonged to Ray Kope or Kopeland. The damaged marker might have been removed from a gravesite or other location.

Police said it is working with the Veterans Administration to try to return the headstone to the veteran’s family.

Anyone with information is urged to call Madera Police at 559-675-4220.

