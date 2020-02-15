Madera Police welcomes new K9 cadet to the force

K9 Goose with his handler and partner Officer Smith (Courtesy of the Madera Police Department)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new K9 cadet has joined the ranks at the Madera Police Department.

K9 Gustav, or Goose as the department calls him, will be heading off to training next week at the canine version of the police academy, according to a social media post made Saturday morning.

The department said K9 Goose will be a cross-trained dog, meaning he will be trained in apprehension and narcotics detection.

K9 Goose will be working the streets of Madera with his partner and handler Officer Smith after completing the doggy academy.

