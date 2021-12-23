Madera police take over coffee shop to spread Christmas cheer

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Some police officers traded law enforcement for latte enforcement as they handed out hot beverages at a Madera coffee shop.

In a Facebook post from the Madera Police Department, you can see images of officers donning the famous green aprons and serving cheer to patrons of a local coffee shop.

Photos provided by the Madera Police Department

Photos provided by the Madera Police Department

Photos provided by the Madera Police Department

“Today a few of our officers rolled back their sleeves, put on aprons to spread joy and give back to our community during this season of giving,” said the post from the Madera Police Department.

The post credits donations from a community organization and from members of the Madera Police Officers Association for making the unique treat possible.