Madera police take over coffee shop to spread Christmas cheer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Some police officers traded law enforcement for latte enforcement as they handed out hot beverages at a Madera coffee shop.

In a Facebook post from the Madera Police Department, you can see images of officers donning the famous green aprons and serving cheer to patrons of a local coffee shop.

  • Photos provided by the Madera Police Department
  • Photos provided by the Madera Police Department
  • Photos provided by the Madera Police Department

“Today a few of our officers rolled back their sleeves, put on aprons to spread joy and give back to our community during this season of giving,” said the post from the Madera Police Department.

The post credits donations from a community organization and from members of the Madera Police Officers Association for making the unique treat possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss