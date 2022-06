MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera police officers say they rescued a kitten Sunday that fell in a street gutter.

Officers say they got a call of reports of a kitten that fell into a street gutter. When officers arrived they say they found the kitten at the bottom of the drain.

Officers say they were able to pull the kitten out and due to the high heat they provided the kitten with some water.