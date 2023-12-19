MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A four-legged member of the Madera Police Department is recovering after suffering a life-threatening medical issue.

“Bubbles” the pony, who officers say can be seen at many city events, needed emergency surgery. She has since started her recovery and officials with the police department say she appears to be doing well.

The department states that Bubbles will need time to recover, so she will not be at any community events for a while.

Bubbles works hard with her handler, Officer Lori Alva, to bring joy to the community and represent the Madera Police Department.