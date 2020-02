MADERA California (KSEE/KGPE) While Madera Police officer Camp was on patrol, he observed a group of children playing basketball.

Officer Camp was greeted with a friendly challenge to a shooting competition!

Madera police said “thanks, kids for giving Officer Camp a fun break during his field training!”

