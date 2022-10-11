MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday.

According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business.

Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials.

Authorities say Officer Gaona watched the suspect from a distance before trying to get them to stop. Officer Gaona asked the suspects to stop but they continued to run away.

A bystander allowed Officer Gaona to borrow his bike which helped Officer Gaona chase down the suspects, according to officials.