Madera Police holds press conference on ‘significant update’ in search for Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Police said it plans to hold a press conference Thursday at 2 p.m. with “a significant update” in search for missing 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran.

Thaddeus has been missing since July 14.

Officials, including the FBI, concluded their search for Thaddeus on July 17 as community members continued.

Police said Tuesday that Thaddeus’ parents had stopped cooperating with them early on in the investigation. A family member told us those accusations are false – and they have since hired a lawyer.

