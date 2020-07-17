KSEE24 RESCAN /
Madera police continue to search for 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran Friday morning

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Madera continue to search for 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran early Friday morning.

Thaddeus went missing Wednesday morning.

According to police, they’ve received numerous requests from the community to form search teams they said they appreciate the willingness to help, police said they have enough law enforcement personnel to support and cover the search area and ask the community to continue to pray for Thaddeus’ safe return.

Thaddeus is about 2-feet, weighs about 30 pounds, and was wearing a red shirt with Spider-Man pants over a diaper at the time he was put to bed by his parents on Tuesday evening, said Chief Dino Lawson. 

Madera Police asked for surveillance video that may show vehicles near the 800 of C Street between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

The family has offered an award of $5,000 for information to find Thaddeus.

Anyone with information that could help locate Sran is urged to contact Madera Police at 559-675-4220.

