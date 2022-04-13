MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole over $1000 worth of merchandise from a local beauty supply store.

According to Madera police, the suspect stole over $1000 worth of merchandise from Sally Beauty Supply on West Cleveland Aveune.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a newer model Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Madera police at 675-4220 or send us a direct message. Callers can remain anonymous.