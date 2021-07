MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home on Friday evening, according to officials.

Police say Andrea Morales was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the words “PINK” on the front, ripped jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

The Madera Police Department is asking that anyone with information about her location, please contact the police department at (559) 675-4220.