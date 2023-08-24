MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two unrelated collisions in Madera left motorcyclists with major injuries according to Madera Police Department Thursday, officials say.

Officers say they responded to two scenes involving two motorcycles being hit by other vehicles, both motorcycle riders are expected to survive.

Authorities say these incidents could have ended worse and want to remind the public to be safe and considerate of other people on the roadway.

“We apologize for the traffic congestion these incidents caused on the north side of town and want to thank our citizens who passed through this area. Everyone was calm and patient, which added to the safety of our officers and those involved in the collisions,” the City of Madera Police Department officers said in a social media post.