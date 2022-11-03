MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was involved in a crash that left them dead in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to a solo motorcyclist around 5:30 p.m. that was near Road 209 and the rural area of Highway 41.

The motorcyclist was riding south of Road 209 along an “S” curve when officials say the rider drifted across the northbound lanes, off the road, crashing into a small boulder.

CHP says the rider was fully ejected off their bike and was declared dead at the scene.

Officials identified the rider as a man in his late 60s who was wearing a helmet.

There were no witnesses and neither drugs nor alcohol is determined to be a part of the incident according to CHP.