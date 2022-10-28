MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of two children who were found dead five years apart in Madera County was sentenced for their manslaughter in Madera County Superior Court on Friday.

Briseida Sran pleaded guilty in June to the deaths of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran and four-month-old Divina Sran.

Thaddeus was originally reported missing by his parents in July 2020. A tip eventually led investigators to an agricultural burn area near the Madera city limits where his body was found, according to officials.

The investigation into Thaddeaus’ death reopened the case into the death of Briseida’s four-month-old daughter, Divina, who died in 2015. Investigators say there were similarities between both of the deaths.

On Friday, Briseida Sran was sentenced to 28 years for the manslaughter of Thaddeus Sran. She also pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter, one count of mutilating human remains and two counts of child abuse for the deaths of both of her children.

Her husband, Sukhjinder Sran, also pled guilty in June to killing Thaddeus. Officials say there was no evidence of his involvement in the killing of Divina. He was sentenced to 11 years on one count of voluntary manslaughter.