MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in both the City of Madera and Merced County who witness the use of illegal fireworks are being asked not to call 911.

Officials with the Madera Police Department say they have three 911 lines that are used solely for emergencies.

Officers say emergencies are for crimes in progress, fires, incidents that could result in injury or death to a person, or any other incident where immediate police, fire, or medical response is necessary.

Officers are asking the public to report the use of illegal fireworks or any other non-emergency please contact dispatch on the business line at 559-675-4220.

When calling to report the use of illegal fireworks, officers are asking that callers be prepared with the following information:

The location of illegal firework activity

Description of involved subjects, vehicles, the direction of travel

Your name and call back number for officers to contact

Officers added to not use social media to report illegal firework activity.

According to officials, non-emergency calls placed on 911 can delay or block other callers with life-threatening emergencies from reaching 911.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office and Merced County Fire are also asking residents to not use 911 to report illegal fireworks.

To report illegal fireworks in Merced County, officials are asking residents to call its non-emergency phone line at 209-385-7445.