MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in both Madera and Mariposa counties.

It came after storm, after storm, knocked out power to thousands, and left others stranded without food or fuel.

Rescuers and crews got a bit of a break Thursday from the weather, the sun shined throughout the area as warmer temperatures helped with the meltdown.

But the rescues and recoveries continued.

Crews have had to constantly work to clear roads, and ensure safe travel.

As well as sheriff’s deputies, as they responded to emergencies and continued to evacuate those trapped without food, power, and firewood.

The declaration should help with the cost of storm recovery.

“It’s specifically designed to pay for the overtime that’s incurred. Pay for contracts either we’ve put together, or contracts that the state put together,” said Jay Varney, county administrative officer for Madera County.

The county can now bring in crews and equipment from outside the state.

“They start talking to regional, as in western state contractors, to see if there’s equipment available to assist anyone who continues to need assistance, in this case with snow removal,” said Varney.

After the latest storms, many residents still can’t believe what they’ve seen.

“Growing up here it never snowed in town. And if it did it was a dusting. Or we got hail or graupel or some other weather phenomenon. But the snow was not usually part of the equation. This was quite something to see,” said Bob Moffitt, a Mariposa resident.

Mariposa is in the same boat, a county that will likely take advantage of disaster money to help with damage and lost business.

“It helps us with potential recovery funding, public infrastructure that may or may not be damaged, that we don’t have a good assessment on right now. We do have large equipment running on roadways, that’s not the norm,” said Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

Power outages remained an issue Thursday, a PG&E spokesperson told us over 7,000 customers are still without power in Madera and Mariposa counties.

They estimate the majority of those outages will be restored by Saturday.