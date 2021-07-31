Madera man struck and killed in roadway, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say officers responded to Madera Avenue, south of Pecan Avenue around 10:00 p.m. after receiving a report of a man walking in the roadway.

When arriving on scene, officers say they discovered a 37-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle.

According to the Madera Police Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle who hit the man remained at the roadway and was cooperative with officers while they were investigating the incident.

Authorities say the driver was not impaired during the accident and that they also were not at fault for the collision.